Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Gap Down to $21.43

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.43, but opened at $20.98. Tilray shares last traded at $20.74, with a volume of 280,598 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Tilray in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilray presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.64.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 207.32%. The business had revenue of $48.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Tilray by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

