Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) Major Shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc Sells 305,540 Shares

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMBR) major shareholder Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 305,540 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.29, for a total transaction of $394,146.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,065,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,742.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tardimed Sciences Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 185,229 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total transaction of $233,388.54.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Tardimed Sciences Llc sold 66,285 shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $84,181.95.

Timber Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,100. Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $3.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.30.

Timber Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TMBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMBR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical dermatology company, focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

