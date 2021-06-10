TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 45.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,081,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 336,032 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.17% of JFrog worth $47,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in JFrog by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FROG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -299.73.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

