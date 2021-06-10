TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 55.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 529,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of The Progressive worth $40,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 20,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $75.00 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

