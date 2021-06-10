TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $58.84 Million Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,911,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351,300 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 2.07% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $58,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,906,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,832,000 after acquiring an additional 239,390 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,352,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,165,000 after purchasing an additional 705,821 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,039,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,261,000 after purchasing an additional 109,985 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,231,000 after purchasing an additional 109,452 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,886,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,644,000 after purchasing an additional 201,050 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 46,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $954,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 468,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kent Y. Mouton sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $756,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 542,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,098,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KW stock opened at $20.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.22.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

