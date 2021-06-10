TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of AMETEK worth $58,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 423,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,063,000 after buying an additional 129,743 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 134,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $2,418,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,908 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,569 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.67.

NYSE:AME opened at $135.71 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $139.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

