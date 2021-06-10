TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 272,628 Shares of Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,152,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,628 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Medallia worth $60,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,631,000 after buying an additional 327,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Medallia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after buying an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medallia by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,191,000 after buying an additional 200,510 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,170,000 after buying an additional 428,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,127,000 after buying an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Medallia news, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total transaction of $188,118.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $3,534,460.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

Shares of Medallia stock opened at $27.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.59. Medallia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

