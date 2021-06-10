Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Buys 604 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.8% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $130,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,847.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of GOOG traded up $20.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,512.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,498. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,505.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,336.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

