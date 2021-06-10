Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,104 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,649 shares during the period. American Express comprises about 5.7% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.11% of American Express worth $128,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,184,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,147,650,000 after buying an additional 201,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $828,157,000 after acquiring an additional 504,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $611,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

AXP traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $162.90. 44,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.05. The company has a market cap of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $167.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

