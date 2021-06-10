Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Grows Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,428 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. NVR makes up approximately 4.0% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.53% of NVR worth $91,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in NVR by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NVR by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in NVR by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded down $92.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4,700.00. 337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4,884.44. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,050.00 and a one year high of $5,308.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $63.01 by $0.20. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $44.96 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,273.20.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

