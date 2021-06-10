Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Has $210.67 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,203,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,717 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up approximately 9.3% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.38% of The Progressive worth $210,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 55.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 81.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 191.1% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.31.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.99. 22,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,420. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $75.00 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The firm has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

