Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Increases Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 4.9% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $109,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 26,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $166.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,583. The company has a market cap of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.25. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.47 and a 1-year high of $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock valued at $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

