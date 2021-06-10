Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Purchases 10,444 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101,688 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 7.4% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned approximately 0.07% of Comcast worth $167,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

CMCSA traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $56.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,914,914. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65. The stock has a market cap of $259.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.