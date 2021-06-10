Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Sells $338,307.78 in Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Tony Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $340,944.78.

NASDAQ:TITN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.29. 166,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,949. The company has a market cap of $704.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.79. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Titan Machinery by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Titan Machinery by 79.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TITN. Stephens raised Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

