TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.10

TLG Immobilien AG (ETR:TLG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €28.10 ($33.06) and last traded at €28.10 ($33.06), with a volume of 5838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €28.00 ($32.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €26.30.

TLG Immobilien Company Profile (ETR:TLG)

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is also involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, hotel, and other properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.