Todd Allan Penegor Sells 649,626 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,441,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,396. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 425,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Wendy’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.
WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.84.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
