Todd Allan Penegor Sells 649,626 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $24.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,441,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,396. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in The Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The Wendy’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,860,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,785,000 after buying an additional 425,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in The Wendy’s by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 454,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after buying an additional 40,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.84.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

