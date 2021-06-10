TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Trading 3.4% Higher

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.86. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TOD’S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

