Tokes (TKS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.00

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded up 56.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Tokes coin can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tokes has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001265 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002047 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Tokes

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

