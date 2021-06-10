Tony Christianson Sells 10,401 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Director Tony Christianson sold 10,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $340,944.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tony Christianson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of Titan Machinery stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $338,307.78.

Shares of TITN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.29. The company had a trading volume of 166,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,949. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Titan Machinery Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.68 million, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.30. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 453.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 254,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 208,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after buying an additional 125,570 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 407,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after buying an additional 98,670 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Titan Machinery by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

