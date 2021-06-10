TOP Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One TOP coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TOP has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market cap of $10.87 million and approximately $272,807.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00062568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00023183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.24 or 0.00840638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00088791 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,036.51 or 0.08362691 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (CRYPTO:TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling TOP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.