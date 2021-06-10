Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$16.86. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at C$16.64, with a volume of 157,206 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$26.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$30.39.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5600001 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,776 shares in the company, valued at C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,227.96.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

