Tornado Cash Price Tops $81.63 on Major Exchanges (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $81.63 or 0.00225280 BTC on major exchanges. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $66.38 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00062364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.89 or 0.00179076 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00200208 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $480.55 or 0.01326232 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,307.87 or 1.00203122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,212 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.