Tornado Hits Market Cap of $332,476.13 (TCORE)

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $55.41 or 0.00150666 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tornado has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. Tornado has a total market cap of $332,476.13 and approximately $329,156.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00062097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00184426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00200651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $472.17 or 0.01283832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,780.77 or 1.00006365 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002946 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

