Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target Raised to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Maxim Group from C$108.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TMTNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Toromont Industries from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMTNF traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.43. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.29. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

