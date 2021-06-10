Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) PT Raised to C$125.00 at National Bank Financial

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

TIH has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$96.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$112.44.

Shares of TIH stock traded up C$1.67 on Thursday, reaching C$108.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.18. Toromont Industries has a 1 year low of C$64.48 and a 1 year high of C$110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.80.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$748.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that Toromont Industries will post 4.417003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 600 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.63, for a total transaction of C$65,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,929 shares in the company, valued at C$22,247,106.27. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $177,499.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

