Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,248 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,952,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,784,000 after buying an additional 4,027,025 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,585,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,540,000 after buying an additional 1,823,569 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,467,000 after buying an additional 412,516 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $239,058,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,691,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,300,000 after purchasing an additional 100,999 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $92.49 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJG shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

