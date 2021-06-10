Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,442 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 33.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.63.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $359.10 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

