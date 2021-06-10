Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Etsy worth $14,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.08.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.41, for a total transaction of $181,972.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $167.30 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.62 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.39, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

