Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.69 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Edison International worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 26,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Edison International by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 540,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,268 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Edison International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,214 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

EIX opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.47.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

