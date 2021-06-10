Toronto Dominion Bank Has $12.55 Million Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,413 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $178.62 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.66.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

