Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.74 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,597 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The Kroger worth $13,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Kroger by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 516,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,410,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in The Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Kroger by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in The Kroger by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 113,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.23. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 5,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $188,518.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,357,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,801.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

