Toronto Dominion Bank Has $14.33 Million Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,028 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $14,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 2.3% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.82, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In other The Kraft Heinz news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,562.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

