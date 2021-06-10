Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 461,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,640 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $15,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,768,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2,697.0% during the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,314,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,421,000 after buying an additional 2,231,766 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 96,040.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,918,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,226,000 after buying an additional 1,920,803 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,554,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,070,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $41.39 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.74.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

