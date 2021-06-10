Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.58 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,844 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Ball worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 1.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 8.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.63.

BLL opened at $80.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

