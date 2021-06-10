Toronto Dominion Bank Has $15.90 Million Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after purchasing an additional 25,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 899 shares in the company, valued at $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,518 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,264 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

