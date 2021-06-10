Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,589 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.40% of Brookfield Business Partners worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $4,297,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,252,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 110,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

BBU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Business Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE BBU opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.75.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.50%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

