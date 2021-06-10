Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,273 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of American Water Works worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,929,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,122,000 after purchasing an additional 103,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $266,219,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,420,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,406,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,883,000 after purchasing an additional 28,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK opened at $157.60 on Thursday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.67 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

