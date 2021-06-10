Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 833,101 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,400,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 833,101 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.59% of Crescent Point Energy worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 595.5% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,544,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,901 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 100.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,283,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Desjardins raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $4.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $493.95 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

