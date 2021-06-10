Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 808.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,383 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.13% of Dropbox worth $14,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DBX. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 490.5% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 69,746 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Dropbox by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 53.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 51,265 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in Dropbox by 23.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Dropbox by 278.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 60,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 44,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $120,055.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,762. Insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $29.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $29.68.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

