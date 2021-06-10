Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,400,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,403,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,599,178,000 after acquiring an additional 47,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,808,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,060,676,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 149,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,010 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,235 shares of company stock worth $18,125,175 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,269.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,264.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $747.02 and a twelve month high of $1,339.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

