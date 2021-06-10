Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $11,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.29.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

