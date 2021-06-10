Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 12,929 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Ventas worth $14,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,285,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,833,000 after purchasing an additional 392,088 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,538,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,750,000 after purchasing an additional 94,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,655,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,714,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,136,000 after purchasing an additional 251,756 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.44.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.80, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $58.43.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.22%.

In related news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,257,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock worth $2,452,716. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

