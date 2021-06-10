Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 19,922 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $15,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 53.0% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.67.

NYSE:HLT opened at $126.45 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

