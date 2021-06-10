Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,174 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,322,358.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

