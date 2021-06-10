Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 22,528 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,528 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $172.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.86. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $175.55.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

