Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 25,833 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,833 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Realty Income worth $14,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 11.3% in the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 55,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 60,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $70.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $56.33 and a 52 week high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

