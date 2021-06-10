Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 27,016 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,016 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of The Clorox worth $12,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 85,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.94.

CLX stock opened at $175.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.76. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $175.25 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.