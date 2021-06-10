Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 4,032 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,032 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $12,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 206.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $3,205,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 514,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,261,000 after buying an additional 58,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $1,603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $99,139.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,730.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,840. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.08.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $168.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.06 and a twelve month high of $169.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.