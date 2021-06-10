Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 44,711 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44,711 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lennar by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,994 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Lennar by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE LEN opened at $93.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $57.09 and a one year high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

