Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,117 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $202,920,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after acquiring an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $60,098,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after acquiring an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,447,000 after acquiring an additional 99,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $505.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $244.32 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $494.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

